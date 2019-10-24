Aireon signs ADS-B monitoring agreement with COCESNA

Aireon and COCESNA (Corporación Centroamericana de Servicios de Navegación Aére) signed (23-Oct-2019) an agreement to deploy space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) in Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. The agreement also establishes a strategic partnership to enhance the operations and collaboration of air traffic surveillance in the Central American region. The agreement also establishes a partnership by which COCESNA can utilise the Aireon data to support its role in advancing operations across the region. The strategic partnership brings a greater level of collaboration to the existing agreement and also enables the use of space-based ADS-B data for airspace and traffic optimisation projects such as the CANSO ATFM Data Exchange Network for the Americas (CADENA) initiative. [more - original PR]