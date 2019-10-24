Become a CAPA Member
Loading
24-Oct-2019 9:44 AM

Aireon signs ADS-B monitoring agreement with COCESNA

Aireon and COCESNA (Corporación Centroamericana de Servicios de Navegación Aére) signed (23-Oct-2019) an agreement to deploy space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) in BelizeCosta RicaEl Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. The agreement also establishes a strategic partnership to enhance the operations and collaboration of air traffic surveillance in the Central American region. The agreement also establishes a partnership by which COCESNA can utilise the Aireon data to support its role in advancing operations across the region. The strategic partnership brings a greater level of collaboration to the existing agreement and also enables the use of space-based ADS-B data for airspace and traffic optimisation projects such as the CANSO ATFM Data Exchange Network for the Americas (CADENA) initiative. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More