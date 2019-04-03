Aireon global ADS-B tracking system commences trials in North Atlantic

Aireon announced (02-Apr-2019) 'Aireon Systems' is operational and commenced trial use over the North Atlantic. The space based ADS-B system provides real time air traffic surveillance and tracking to 100% of ADS-B equipped aircraft on the planet compared to traditional ground based surveillance which covers 30%. NAV CANADA CEO and president Neil Wilson said: "The Aireon system provides an immediate boost to aviation safety and airlines will benefit from more fuel efficient routings and flight levels. Over 95% of the North Atlantic traffic is already ADS-B equipped so the fuel savings, along with the reduced carbon dioxide emissions will be attained very quickly". [more - original PR]