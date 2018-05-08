8-May-2018 11:06 AM
AIREA MD: Schiphol Airport incorporated other aerotropolis models to refine design
AIREA MD and IKIA Airport City chief development officer Pieter van der Horst, speaking at the CAPA Global Airport Leaders' Forum, stated (07-May-2018) Amsterdam Schiphol Airport incorporated elements from other aerotropolis models to develop a structured aerotropolis system. Mr van der Horst said: "We looked at other parts and copied the design", noting a focus on "employees" within the airport city was a key element to the strategy.