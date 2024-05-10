10-May-2024 11:35 AM
Aircraft Interiors: SpaceX and airBaltic reach milestone, Airbus highlights A350 retrofit trends
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in its 'Aircraft Interiors - industry development summary: Mar/Apr-2024', reported (10-May-2024) the following industry highlights:
- SpaceX hit a major development milestone with its airBaltic ground test. In two years, SpaceX has grown to more than 60 aircraft with its solutions installed. The firm has also sealed firm deals or trial agreements with airlines including Air New Zealand, Qatar Airways and ZIPAIR;
- Airbus highlighted some A350 retrofit trends, including demand for privacy features in business class and an increase in popularity of premium economy cabins. The CAPA Aircraft Interiors Database shows less than 5% of A350s in service featured sliding privacy doors in 2017. This number has now more than quadrupled, with clear accelerated growth post-COVID-19. The number of airlines offering the feature has grown from one to 12. Equally impressive is the growing variety of doored seat products, with new entrants every year;
- Airbus is attempting to reshape the inflight connectivity market with its Airspace Link HBCplus solutions. [more - CAPA Analysis]