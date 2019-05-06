Aircastle transfers 10 A320s from Avianca Brazil to LATAM

Aircastle CEO Mike Inglese, via the company's official LinkedIn account, commented (03-May-2019) on its aircraft leased to Brazilian carriers, stating: "Our asset management skills were recently highlighted, with the successful recovery and transition of ten Airbus A320-200 aircraft from Avianca Brazil to LATAM Airlines Group. In line with our earlier expectations, the aircraft will begin to return to service during the 2Q2019. In addition, we have lease commitments and are in the process of transitioning the seven Boeing 737 family aircraft that were previously on lease with Jet Airways".