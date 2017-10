Aircastle Limited announced (03-Oct-2017) an agreement to acquire 20 narrowbody aircraft, comprised current generation A320s and Boeing 737 NGs, from SMBC Aviation Capital. The aircraft are on lease with 13 airlines globally. Aircastle CEO Mike Inglese commented the deal with SMBC Aviation Capital will further optimise the leasing company's fleet mix with in-demand, current generation narrowbodies. [more - original PR]