13-Feb-2019 11:19 AM

Aircastle reports strong profit growth in 2018

Aircastle reported (12-Feb-2019) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2018:
    • Total revenue: USD292.6 million, +48.8% year-on-year;
      • Lease rental: USD184.7 million, +8.7%;
      • Finance and sales type lease: USD8.0 million, -14.2%;
      • Maintenance revenue: USD93.7 million;
      • Gain on sale of flight equipment: USD8.2 million, -57.5%;
    • Net profit: USD103.8 million, +88.4%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2018:
    • Total revenue: USD890.4 million, +4.5%;
      • Lease rental: USD722.7 million, +0.2%;
      • Finance and sales type lease: USD35.1 million, +36.6%;
      • Maintenance revenue: USD105.7 million, +88.4%;
      • Gain on sale of flight equipment: USD36.8 million, -33.4%;
    • Net profit: USD247.9 million, +67.7%;
    • Total assets: USD7871 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD152.7 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD5863 million. [more - original PR]

