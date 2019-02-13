13-Feb-2019 11:19 AM
Aircastle reports strong profit growth in 2018
Aircastle reported (12-Feb-2019) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2018:
- Total revenue: USD292.6 million, +48.8% year-on-year;
- Lease rental: USD184.7 million, +8.7%;
- Finance and sales type lease: USD8.0 million, -14.2%;
- Maintenance revenue: USD93.7 million;
- Gain on sale of flight equipment: USD8.2 million, -57.5%;
- Net profit: USD103.8 million, +88.4%;
- Total revenue: USD292.6 million, +48.8% year-on-year;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2018:
- Total revenue: USD890.4 million, +4.5%;
- Lease rental: USD722.7 million, +0.2%;
- Finance and sales type lease: USD35.1 million, +36.6%;
- Maintenance revenue: USD105.7 million, +88.4%;
- Gain on sale of flight equipment: USD36.8 million, -33.4%;
- Net profit: USD247.9 million, +67.7%;
- Total assets: USD7871 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD152.7 million;
- Total liabilities: USD5863 million. [more - original PR]
- Total revenue: USD890.4 million, +4.5%;