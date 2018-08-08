Become a CAPA Member
Aircastle reports profit rebound in 2Q2018

Aircastle reported (07-Aug-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total revenue: USD204.3 million, -13.8% year-on-year;
      • Lease rental: USD178.5 million, -5.6%;
      • Finance and sales type lease revenue: USD8.9 million, +50.9%;
      • Gain on sale of flight equipment: USD19.9 million, +46.9%;
    • Net profit: USD50.2 million, compared to a loss of USD7.1 million in p-c-p;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Total revenue: USD407.0 million, -7.9%;
      • Lease rental: USD356.0 million, -6.2%;
      • Finance and sales type lease revenue: USD18.3 million, +84.0%;
      • Gain on sale of flight equipment: USD25.6 million, +79.4%;
    • Net profit: USD107.8 million, +205%;
    • Total assets: USD7213 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD142.4 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD5250 million. [more - original PR]

