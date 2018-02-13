Loading
Aircastle net profit declines in 4Q2017 and 2017

Aircastle reported (13-Feb-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total revenue: USD177.4 million, -13.3% year-on-year;
      • Lease rental revenue: USD169.9 million, -9.4%;
      • Finance and sale type lease revenue: USD9.4 million, +125%;
      • Maintenance revenue: USD390,000, -97.0%;
    • Net profit: USD55.1 million, -18.6%;
  • 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
    • Total revenue: USD796.6 million, +3.1%;
      • Lease rental: USD721.3 million, -0.5%;
      • Finance and sales type lease: USD25.7 million, +49.6%;
      • Maintenance revenue: USD56.1 million, +67.1%;
    • Net profit: USD147.9 million, -2.4%;
    • Total assets: USD7199 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD211.9 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD5292 million. [more - original PR]

