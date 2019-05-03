Become a CAPA Member
Loading
3-May-2019 11:10 AM

Aircastle net profit declines 40% in 1Q2019

Aircastle reported (02-May-2019) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2019:

  • Total revenue: USD213.9 million, +5.5% year-on-year;
    • Total lease revenue: USD200.4 million, +2.3%;
      • Lease rental: USD181.2 million, +2.1%;
      • Direct financing and sales type lease: USD8.4 million, -10.6%;
      • Maintenance: USD16.4 million, +36.8%;
    • Gain on sale of flight equipment: USD12.0 million, +108%;
  • Net profit: USD34.8 million, -39.5%;
  • Total assets: USD8022 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: USD92.6 million;
  • Total liabilities: USD6009 million. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More