3-May-2019 11:10 AM
Aircastle net profit declines 40% in 1Q2019
Aircastle reported (02-May-2019) the following financial highlights for three months ended 31-Mar-2019:
- Total revenue: USD213.9 million, +5.5% year-on-year;
- Total lease revenue: USD200.4 million, +2.3%;
- Lease rental: USD181.2 million, +2.1%;
- Direct financing and sales type lease: USD8.4 million, -10.6%;
- Maintenance: USD16.4 million, +36.8%;
- Gain on sale of flight equipment: USD12.0 million, +108%;
- Net profit: USD34.8 million, -39.5%;
- Total assets: USD8022 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD92.6 million;
- Total liabilities: USD6009 million. [more - original PR]