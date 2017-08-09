Aircastle reports net loss in 2Q2017

Aircastle reported (08-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total revenue: USD223.5 million, +17.7% year-on-year;
- Total lease revenue: USD220.6 million, +16.8%;
- Lease rental: USD189.1 million, +7.4%;
- Finance and sales-type lease revenue: USD5.9 million, +40.8%;
- Maintenance revenue: USD28.9 million, +131%;
- Total costs: USD244.4 million, +42.2%;
- Net profit (loss): (USD7.1 million), compared to a profit of USD20.0 million in p-c-p;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2017:
- Total revenue: USD427.8 million, +14.5%;
- Total lease revenue: USD424.5 million, +14.0%;
- Lease rental: USD379.7 million, +6.7%;
- Finance and sales-type lease revenue: USD10.0 million, +29.7%;
- Maintenance revenue: USD41.2 million, +199%;
- Total costs: USD406.2 million, +23.2%;
- Net profit: USD35.3 million, -37.3%;
- Total assets: USD7043 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD481.0 million;
- Total liabilities: USD5208 million. [more - original PR]