2-Nov-2018 12:36 PM

Aircastle acquires eight aircraft in 3Q2018, lines up another 15 acquisitions for 4Q2018

Aircastle reported (01-Nov-2018) the following 3Q2018 operational and financing highlights:

  • Upgraded to investment grade by Moody's Investors Service in Aug-2018, meaning the lessor has investment grade credit ratings from all three major credit rating agencies; 
  • Issued first investment grade senior unsecured note for USD650 million due 2023, bearing a coupon of 4.40%;
  • Acquired eight narrowbody aircraft for USD262.4 million, including two A320neo aircraft;
  • Closed or expect to close 15 additional narrowbody aircraft in 4Q2018 for USD674.3 million;
  • Sold three aircraft in 3Q2018, including one Boeing 777-300ER. Recorded gains on sale of USD3.0 million;
  • Declared 50th consecutive quarterly dividend and increased the dividend by 7.1%, the ninth dividend increase in eight years;
  • Repurchased USD53.7 million of shares year-to-date at average price of USD20.22 per share;
  • Increased share repurchase authorisation increased by USD58 million, to USD100 million. [more - original PR]

