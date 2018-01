Airbus reported (15-Jan-2018) production output for the A320 family remains on track to reach 60 aircraft monthly by mid 2019, accompanied by the increase in A350 XWB production to 10 per month by the end of 2018. Airbus affirmed output of the A330 will remain stable at six aircraft per month, based on orders for the A330ceo and the start of deliveries of the new A330neo variant in 2018. 12 A380s are to be delivered in 2018 as planned. [more - original PR]