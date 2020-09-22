Become a CAPA Member
Airbus unveils three aircraft concepts for decarbonisation of aviation industry

Airbus revealed (21-Sep-2020) three concepts for a zero-emission, hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft, which the OEM estimates could enter service by 2035. Each concept represents a different approach to achieving zero-emission flight, exploring various technology pathways and aerodynamic configurations in order to support the decarbonisation of the entire aviation industry.

  • Turbofan design. 120 to 200 passengers, with a range of more than 2000nm. The aircraft would be capable of operating transcontinentally and powered by a modified gas-turbine engine running on hydrogen, rather than jet fuel, through combustion. The liquid hydrogen will be stored and distributed via tanks located behind the rear pressure bulkhead;
  • Turboprop design: Up to 100 passengers, with a range of more than 1000nm. Also powered by hydrogen combustion in modified gas-turbine engines;
  • Blended-wing body design: Up to 200 passengers, with a range of more than 1000nm. Design concept features an exceptionally wide fuselage opens up multiple options for hydrogen storage and distribution, and for cabin layout. [more - original PR]

