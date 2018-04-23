Airbus: Ultra Long Range A350 XWB completes first flight

Airbus announced (23-Apr-2018) the ultra long range version of the A350 XWB (MSN 216) successfully completed its first flight. The test was completed as part of a short flight test programme to certify the changes over the standard A350-900 that will extend its range capability to 9700 nautical miles. These changes include a modified fuel system that increases fuel capacity by 24,000 litres, without the need for additional fuel tanks. The test phase will also measure enhanced performance from aerodynamic improvements, including extended winglets. As previously reported by CAPA, the aircraft is slated to enter service with launch customer Singapore Airlines in the 2H2018. Singapore Airlines has ordered seven A350-900 ULR aircraft, which it will use on nonstop service between Singapore and the US, including the world's longest commercial service between Singapore and New York. [more - original PR]