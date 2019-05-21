Airbus to raise A220 range by up to 15.5% from 2H2020

Airbus announced (21-May-2019) a range increase of up to 450nm for A220 family aircraft, to be introduced in 2H2020. Airbus will raise the maximum take off weight of the A220 family by 2.3 tonnes, improving the maximum range for the A220-300 to 3350nm and for the A220-100 to 3400nm. Airbus reported the range increase was achieved by taking credit of existing structural and systems margins as well as existing fuel volume capacity. The OEM said the increase will allow airlines to tap into new routes that were not possible before, connecting key cities in Western Europe with the Middle East or from Southeast Asia to Australia. [more - original PR]