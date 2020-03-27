Airbus to lower wing production activities at facilities in the UK and Germany

Airbus announced (26-Mar-2020) it decided to lower production activity at its wing plants in the UK and in Bremen (Germany) for the next three weeks. This follows the four day production pause in France and Spain and a reviewed of the additional completed stock levels developed, along with the immediate demand from the Final Assembly Lines (FALs) as they resume partial operations. As a result, production and corresponding activities for support to production at the wing plants in Bremen, Filton and Broughton will be reduced, with an extended Easter holiday implemented at Broughton and Filton and a reduced working week at Bremen. The sites will remain open during this period and will continue to ensure wing deliveries to the FALs, the receipt and control of materials and components from the supply chain, building and installation maintenance, critical administrative support and preparation for activity restart. Employees will continue to perform activities remotely via home-working where their activities are not directly related to the production activity being adapted. [more - original PR]