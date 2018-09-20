Airbus to deliver first aircraft powered by sustainable jet fuel to JetBlue Airways

Airbus announced (19-Sep-2018) plans to deliver its first aircraft partially powered by sustainable jet fuel to JetBlue Airways during the week of 19-Sep-2018. JetBlue will operate its newest A321 on its first flights fuelled with 15% sustainable jet fuel on 20-Sep-2018. The fuel will be provided by Airbus and certified by Air BP. Airbus stated plans to deliver five more A321 aircraft to JetBlue from its facility in Mobile by the end of 2018. Airbus has offered customers the option to take delivery of new aircraft from Toulouse since May-2016, but stated plans to offer more customers the option to take aircraft deliveries from Mobile. Additionally, Airbus plans to support industrial production of sustainable fuels for aviation in the southeastern US. Air BP chief commercial officer Matt Elliott stated the airline industry has "ambitious carbon reduction targets" which "will only be achieved with support from across the entire supply chain". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]