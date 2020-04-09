Airbus to cut production rates by about a third in response to ongoing COVID-19 crisis

Airbus announced (08-Apr-2020) that in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it has set new average production rates going forward, as follows:

A320 lowered to 40 per month;

A330 lowered to two per month;

A350 lowered to six per month;

Airbus stated this represents a reduction of the pre-coronavirus average rates of roughly one third. With these new rates, the company "preserves its ability to meet customer demand while protecting its ability to further adapt as the global market evolves". Airbus also announced it is working in coordination with its social partners to "define the most appropriate social measures to adapt to this new and evolving situation". Airbus is also addressing a short term cash containment plan as well as its longer term cost structure. [more - original PR]