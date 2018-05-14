Airbus to announce decision on aircraft deliveries to Iran 'soon': Iran Air

Iran Air, via its official Twitter account, stated (13-May-2018) "#Iran expects word from #Airbus on #airplane delivery soon". Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Asghar Fakhrieh Kashan said: "Airbus will announce its decision in the coming days", and added: "No down payment has been made by Iran to the planemakers for future deliveries" (Fars News Agency/Reuters, 11-May-2018). He also commented: "We are in contact with Airbus and they are exploring all possibilities that might exist to take advantage of the limited time in front of us. It all depends on European government support and policies".