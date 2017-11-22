Airbus A350-1000 certified by EASA and FAA and ready for delivery

Airbus received (21-Nov-2017) type certification for the A350-1000 from European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and US FAA and announced the aircraft is ready for delivery to launch customer Qatar Airways before the end of 2017. 11 customers have ordered a total of 169 A350-1000s, with Qatar Airways holding 37 firm orders as well as 39 A350-900 orders. Combined A350-1000 and A350-900 orders were 858 from 45 customers as of 31-Oct-2017. A350-1000 improvements on the A350-900 include:

7m fuselage stretch, adding 40 seats, with a 366 seat capacity in standard three class configuration;

Six wheel main landing gears instead of four.