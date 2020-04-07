Airbus temporarily halting ACA production and assembly activities in northern Germany and US

Airbus announced (06-Apr-2020) it is temporarily adapting commercial aircraft production and assembly activity at its sites in Bremen and Stade and pausing production at its A220/A320 manufacturing facility in the US. These actions are being taken in response to several factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including high inventory levels in the sites and the various government recommendations and requirements which impact at different stages of the overall industrial production flow. Airbus stated it "remains committed to meeting customer demand". Details include:

Bremen: Airbus Commercial Aircraft (ACA) production and assembly activities in will be paused between 06-Apr-2020 and 27-Apr-2020 inclusive, with key business support services continuing on the site;

Stade: ACA production and assembly paused from 05-Apr-2020 to 11-Apr-2020 inclusive, with some additional pause days in the weeks that follow in selected production departments. Key business support services will also remain active on the site;

Mobile: ACA pause in production to commence "this week" and is expected to last until 29-Apr-2020. Certain activities will continue on site, including building and installation maintenance, aircraft maintenance, some critical product safety and customer driven operations, receipt and control of materials and components, critical administrative support and preparation of activity restart. [more - original PR]