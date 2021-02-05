Airbus starts industrialisation and parts production for the first A321XLR

Airbus announced (04-Feb-2021) it has started industrialisation and parts production for the first A321XLR across its sites and its wider supply chain, paving the way for the major component assembly of the first forward fuselage, centre and rear fuselage sections and the wings later in 2021. In parallel, Airbus is testing and demonstrating parts on both the aircraft structure and on the systems side, in order to validate functionality. [more - original PR]