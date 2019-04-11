Airbus selects new chairman of the board to be appointed in 2020

Airbus' board selected (10-Apr-2019) René Obermann to succeed Denis Ranque as chairman when Mr Ranque's mandate expires at the close of the 2020 AGM. The decision was made on the recommendation of the remuneration, nomination and governance committee. Airbus stated the succession was diligently prepared with the support of an external independent head hunter and the board reached a decision after a thorough examination of all potential external and internal candidates. [more - original PR]