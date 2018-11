Airbus selected (21-Nov-2018) Dominik Asam as future CFO. He will succeed Harald Wilhelm in the role from 10-Apr-2019. Mr Asam is currently CFO of Infineon Technologies AG. He will join Airbus on 01-Apr-2019 to ensure a smooth handover with Mr Wilhelm. Mr Asam will report to future Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury and become a member of the Airbus executive committee. [more - original PR]