Airbus: Sections for first ANA A380 arrive in Toulouse

Airbus stated (19-Mar-2018) the main sections of the first A380 for All Nippon Airways (ANA) have arrived at the Airbus final assembly line in Toulouse via a special convoy, with six subassemblies – the nose, central and aft fuselage sections, the tailplane, and the two wings. The final assembly of first A380 for Japan is scheduled from Apr-2018. ANA Holdings placed a firm order for three A380s in 2016, becoming the first customer for the aircraft in Japan The first delivery is scheduled early in 2019, and the A380 will initially be operated on the Tokyo-Honolulu route. ANA's A380s will feature a special 'Honu' Hawaiian green sea turtle livery. [more - original PR]