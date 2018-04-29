Loading
30-Apr-2018 8:19 AM

Airbus reports sharp EBIT decline in 1Q2018

Airbus reported (27-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Revenue: EUR10,119 million, -12% year-on-year;
    • Airbus: EUR7222 million, -12%;
  • EBIT (loss): EUR199 million, -65%;
    • Airbus: (EUR2 million), compared to a loss of EUR48 million in p-c-p;
  • Net profit: EUR283 million, -31%;
  • Research and development: EUR616 million, +12%;
  • Total assets: EUR112,477 million;
  • Cash and cash equivalents: EUR8354 million;
  • Total liabilities: EUR100,411 million. [more - original PR]

