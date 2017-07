Airbus reports profitability decline; stable revenue in 1H2017

Airbus reported (27-Jul-2017) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Revenue: EUR28,709 million, stable year-on-year; Commercial aircraft: EUR21,789 million, +3%;

Operating profit: EUR1791 million, -3%; Commercial aircraft: EUR1078 million, +157%;

Adjusted operating profit: EUR1099 million, -35%; Commercial aircraft: EUR954 million, -25%;

Research and development costs: EUR1288 million, -2%;

Net profit: EUR1503 million, -15%;

Order intake: EUR37,164 million, -5%; Commercial aircraft: EUR30,272 million;

Order book: EUR980,857 million, -8%; Commercial aircraft: EUR932,291 million, -8%;

Total assets: EUR113,433 million;

Cash and cash equivalents: EUR7887 million;

Total liabilities: EUR104,389 million. [more - original PR]

Airbus: "As the basis for its 2017 guidance, Airbus expects the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions." Source: Company statement, 27-Jul-2017.