Airbus releases White Paper on potential for aerospace technology to support African development

Airbus released (30-Oct-2018) a white paper entitled 'The Great Enabler: Aerospace in Africa' focused on the role of aerospace technologies and their impact on socio-economic development in Africa. According to the white paper:

Aerospace technology offers potential to support Africa's socio-economic transformation by creating wealth and jobs, building skills and aiding in the delivery of essential services;

The sectors with the greatest possible impact on social and economic development through aerospace technology are manufacturing and industrialisation, civil aviation, agriculture, healthcare and humanitarian assistance;

Many African countries are final consumers in the global aerospace value chain and joining the rank of producers in this value chain is "challenging for many but not impossible". The continent's leaders in aerospace - South Africa , Tunisia and Morocco - demonstrate the complexities but also the opportunities for African countries to develop aerospace manufacturing and industrialisation capacity;

A key opportunity comes from Africa's potential demographic dividend, which will be achieved by investing in its youthful and increasingly techno-savvy population;

In the aviation sector, the key question remains how to connect people to markets and goods in a faster, cheaper and more efficient way in order to maximise the sector's role as an economic engine and a vehicle for greater integration in Africa;

The white paper stresses the need for clear policy by government to harness the power of aerospace technology, while concluding with key recommendations on human capital development, partnerships and financing.

Airbus Africa Middle East: "The aerospace industry offers solutions to many of the socio-economic challenges Africa is facing on the path to sustainable development. A paradigm shift from thinking about aerospace as an isolated industry to a key enabler of socio-economic change is necessary to realise its benefits for a prosperous future". Mikail Houari, president. Source: Airbus, 30-Oct-2018.