7-Feb-2018 8:19 AM

Airbus: Asia Pacific to accommodate 40% of global demand for aircraft over next 20 years

Airbus released (07-Feb-2018) its 20 year outlook for Asia Pacific, projecting demand for 14,450 new aircraft valued at USD2.3 trillion. Key forecast highlights include:

  • Passenger traffic to grow at 5.6% p/a, (compared to a global average of 4.4%);
  • Asia Pacific traffic will triple in the next 20 years;
  • In service fleet to grow from 6100 to almost 17,000 aircraft;
  • Asia Pacific to account for 40% of total world demand for aircraft over next 20 years;
  • Region will take delivery of 4000 widebodies and 650 very large aircraft, totaling 46% of global widebody demand;
  • Region will take delivery of 9800 narrowbodies, totalling 40% of narrowbody demand. [more - original PR]

