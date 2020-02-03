Airbus reaches agreements with French, UK and US authorities, will pay EUR3.6bn in penalties

Airbus reached (31-Jan-2020) final agreements with the French Parquet National Financier (PNF), UK Serious Fraud Office, and the US Department of Justice (DoJ), resolving investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption. Airbus also reached agreements with the US Department of State (DoS) and the DoJ to resolve investigations into inaccurate and misleading filings made with the DoS pursuant to the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). Details include:

Airbus to pay penalties of EUR3589 million plus interest and costs to French, US and UK authorities;

Airbus received credit from the authorities for having reported and for its cooperation during the investigations;

Airbus entered an agreement with Convention Judiciaire d'Intérêt Public with the PNF. This agreement does not amount to an admission of liability. PNF will suspend prosecution of Airbus for a duration of three years, with Airbus to submit a compliance programme to targeted audits carried out by the Agence Française Anticorruption over a period of three years;

Airbus entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the DoJ. The DoJ will suspend prosecution of Airbus for a duration of three years;

Airbus entered into a Consent Agreement with the DoS. DoS will settle all civil violations of the ITAR outlined in Airbus' voluntary disclosures. [more - original PR]