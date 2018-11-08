Airbus projects Chinese airlines will need 7400 new aircraft in the next 20 years

Airbus forecast (07-Nov-2018) China will need over 7400 new passenger aircraft and freighters from 2018 to 2037, with a total market value of USD1060 billion. According to Airbus' latest China Market Forecast, the country represents more than 19% of the world total demand for over 37,400 new aircraft in the next 20 years. Key forecast highlights include:

Passenger traffic growth rate: 6.3% p/a; International traffic from/to mainland China: 6.3% p/a; China- US traffic growth rate: 5.7%; China-Europe traffic growth rate: 4.9%; China-Asia Pacific traffic growth rate: 5.9%;

Trips per capita: Grow from 0.4 to 1.4 by 2037;

Narrowbody demand: 6180 aircraft;

Long range narrowbody/small widebody: 870 aircraft;

Large widebody: 240 aircraft;

Extra large aircraft: 130 aircraft. [more - original PR]