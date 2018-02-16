Loading
Airbus projects 20% increase in adjusted EBIT and 800 aircraft deliveries in 2018

Airbus provided (15-Feb-2018) the following outlook for 2018:

  • Delivery of 800 commercial aircraft, depending on engine manufacturers meeting commitments;
  • Adjusted EBIT to increase 20% year-on-year (2017: EUR4253 million);
    • IFRS 15 adoption is expected to further increase adjusted EBIT by an estimated EUR100 million;
  • Free cash flow before M&A and customer financing expected to be at a similar level to 2017 (EUR2949 million). [more - original PR]

