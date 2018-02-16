16-Feb-2018 12:46 PM
Airbus projects 20% increase in adjusted EBIT and 800 aircraft deliveries in 2018
Airbus provided (15-Feb-2018) the following outlook for 2018:
- Delivery of 800 commercial aircraft, depending on engine manufacturers meeting commitments;
- Adjusted EBIT to increase 20% year-on-year (2017: EUR4253 million);
- IFRS 15 adoption is expected to further increase adjusted EBIT by an estimated EUR100 million;
- Free cash flow before M&A and customer financing expected to be at a similar level to 2017 (EUR2949 million). [more - original PR]