Airbus presents development study for refined A380, projecting 13% per seat cost reduction

Airbus presented (19-Jun-2017) a development study for an enhanced A380, known as the 'A380plus', with a projected overall benefit of a 13% reduction in operating cost per seat. The study includes:

Aerodynamic improvements: Large winglets and other wing refinements offering up to 4% fuel burn savings;

Optimised A380 maintenance programme: Offers longer maintenance check intervals, a reduced six-year check downtime, and systems improvements;

Enhanced cabin features: Offers up to 80 additional seats, via redesigned stairs, a combined crew rest compartment, sidewall stowage removal, a new nine abreast seat configuration in premium economy and 11 abreast in economy;

Increased weight: Maximum take off weight raised to 578 tonnes, providing the flexibility of carrying up to 80 more passengers, or raising range from 7900nm to 8200nm. [more - original PR]