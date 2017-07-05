Airbus presents 'Cabin Enablers' for A380Plus, adding 80 extra seats

Airbus, via its official YouTube channel, released (03-Jul-2017) a presentation on "cabin enablers" developed for the proposed A380Plus, offering up to 80 additional seats on the aircraft:

Nine abreast premium economy: Adds 11 seats compared to the standard eight abreast premium economy configuration;

11 abreast economy: Adds 23 economy class seats, while maintaining 18in seat width;

Upper deck sidewall stowage removal: Offers an additional six seats in business class;

New 'Aft Galley' rear stairs module: Replaces existing spiral staircase with a new combined stairs and galley module, allowing elimination of the 'Door 4' mid-aircraft galley, offering an additional 14 economy seats;

Removal of front stairs: Offers six additional premium economy seats and 12 economy class seats. Staircase moved to the entrance of the crew rest compartment;

New upper forward deck gallery/lavatory and stairs module: Offers two additional business class seats.