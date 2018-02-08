Airbus signs AirAsia, Asiana Airlines and Etihad Airways to Skywise data and analysis platform

Airbus announced (07-Feb-2018) AirAsia, Asiana Airlines and Etihad Airways became the first airlines to use the full aircraft data and predictive analytics of the 'Skywise' open aviation data platform, with each signing a premium subscription contract for Skywise predictive maintenance services. Details include:



The agreements also cover the retrofit of the carriers' A320 and A330 family fleets with FOMAX, an on-board data-capture/transmission module which provides greatly expanded volumes of recorded aircraft data. FOMAX expands the number of data parameters captured on an A320 from about 400 to roughly 24,000;

AirAsia, Asiana and Etihad will also gain access to Skywise Core, providing a cloud-based platform offering visibility into fleet operations;

Nine airlines are now connected to the Skywise Core platform, also including Bangkok Airways, LATAM, WOW air, Peach Aviation, easyJet and Emirates.

Airbus launched Skywise in collaboration with Palantir Technologies in Jul-2017. FOMAX was co-developed with Rockwell Collins. More than 1000 Airbus aircraft are to be connected to Skywise. [more - original PR]