Airbus 'on track' for A320 production of 60 per month, ramp up of A321 ACF 'remains challenging'

Airbus reported (30-Apr-2019) it delivered 126 A320 family aircraft in 1Q2019, including 96 A320neo family aircraft. The ramp up of the Airbus Cabin Flex (ACF) version of the A321 continued in 1Q2019 but "remains challenging". Airbus reported it is working to improve execution in its internal industrial systems and monitoring engine performance. The overall A320 family programme is on track to reach 60 aircraft per month by mid-2019 and preparing for rate 63 in 2021. [more - original PR]