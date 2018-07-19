Airbus: No need to respond with any new middle of the market aircraft

Airbus CEO Tom Enders said (18-Jul-2018) the company already has a 'middle of the market' aircraft in the form of the A321/A321neo and the A330/A330neo combination. Mr Enders said Airbus has "no problem with the middle of the market segment, because we already are there, and we're strongly positioned". He added that while Boeing "pushes out a middle of the market aircraft decision, there's no need for us to respond with a brand new aircraft development". [more - original PR]