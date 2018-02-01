Loading
Airbus completes first flight of 4000nm capable A321LR

Airbus completed (31-Jan-2018) the first test flight of the A321LR (Long Range) variant of the A321neo. The aircraft (MSN7877) was powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines and conducted a flight lasting two hours and 36 minutes. The aircraft will proceed with a test campaign covering nearly 100 flight hours, including trans Atlantic missions, for EASA and US FAA type certification in 2Q2018. The A321LR features a new door configuration, enabling configurations of up to 240 seats. With further options, combining an increased maximum take off weight of 97 tonnes and a third additional centre fuel tank, the aircraft offers a range of 4000nm. Entry into service is targeted for 4Q2018. [more - original PR]

