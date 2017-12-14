Singapore Airlines receives first of five new A380s

Singapore Airlines received (13-Dec-2017) the first of five new A380 aircraft scheduled to join the carrier's fleet over the coming year. The aircraft is the first in the airline's fleet to feature its recently launched onboard cabin products and innovations. In addition to the five new aircraft, Singapore Airlines will also retrofit 14 A380s already in service with its new cabin products. The retrofit work is expected to commence in late 2018 and will be undertaken by the airline in conjunction with Services by Airbus. According to the CAPA Fleet Database, the airline took contractual delivery of the aircraft (9V-SKU, serial number 243) in Oct-2017 and it was ferried from Toulouse on 13-Dec-2017. The new A380 features six first class, 78 business class, 44 premium economy and 343 economy seats. [more - original PR]

