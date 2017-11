Airbus commenced (29-Nov-2017) final assembly of the first A330-800. The manufacturer announced the aircraft programme is on track for the first flight planned in mid-2018. The A330-800 is the smaller version of the two variant A330neo family, offering 250 seats. The A330-800 base variant will have a 242 tonne maximum take off weight (MTOW), giving it a range of 7500nm. The recently launched 251 tonne MTOW variant can operate routes of up to 8150nm. [more - original PR]