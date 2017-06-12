Airbus projects demand for over 35,000 new aircraft, led by Asia Pacific growth

Airbus released (09-Jun-2017) its Global Market Forecast 2017-2036, projecting demand for over 35,000 aircraft with more than 100 seats over the next 20 years, with passenger demand to grow at 4.4% p/a (down from its previous forecast of 4.5% p/a). Airbus expects demand for 34,170 passenger and 730 freighter aircraft worth a combined total of USD5.3 trillion. Over 70% of aircraft demand is for new narrowbody aircraft. Key forecast highlights:

Air travel demand to be driven by increasing numbers of first time flyers, rising disposable income spent on air travel, expanding tourism, industry liberalisation, new routes and evolving airline business models;

Air traffic growth is highest in emerging markets such as China , India , the rest of Asia and Latin America and almost double the 3.2% p/a growth forecast in mature markets such as North America and Western Europe;

Asia Pacific is set to take 41% of new deliveries, followed by Europe with 20% and North America at 16%;

Widebody demand: 10,100 aircraft valued at USD2.9 trillion;

Widebody demand: 10,100 aircraft valued at USD2.9 trillion;

Narrowbody demand: 24,810 aircraft valued at USD2.4 trillion.