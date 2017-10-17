Airbus forecasts demand for 2590 new aircraft in Middle East by 2036, pax to grow 5.9% p/a

Airbus, in its Global Market Forecast, predicted (16-Oct-2017) the fleet size of operators in the Middle East will increase from 1250 to 3320 aircraft over the next 20 years. Airbus expects the region to require 2590 new aircraft by 2036, comprising 520 to replace older aircraft and 2070 for growth. New aircraft are expected to include 1080 narrowbodies, 1080 widebodies and 430 very large aircraft. Future Middle East fleet demand is valued at USD600 billion out of a total market value of USD5.3 trillion. Current orders from Middle East carriers total 1319 aircraft, comprising 687 narrowbodies, 409 widebodies and 162 very large aircraft. Passenger traffic to, from and within the Middle East is forecast to grow at 5.9% p/a until 2036, above the global average of 4.4%. The highest growth is expected on routes to Latin America (8.5% p/a). Freight traffic is expected to grow at 3.8% p/a, with the highest growth between the Middle East and Asia Pacific (4% p/a). [more - original PR]