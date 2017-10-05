Airbus maintains guidance despite commercial performance affected by engine issues

Airbus, via its Oct-2017 State Shareholders Presentation, reported (04-Oct-2017) the commercial aircraft environment is "healthy", although its 1H2017 financials reflect a delivery pattern "mainly impacted by engine issues". Airbus' deliveries of A320neo aircraft have been impacted by delays and reliability issues with the PW1100G engine, and A330neo development has been slowed by deliveries of the Trent 7000 engines. The company continues to focus on its ramp-up, operations and integration, and has maintained its 2017 guidance. [more - original PR]