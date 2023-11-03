Airbus Malaysia head of technology: Net zero by 2050 target has 'woken all of us up'

Airbus Malaysia head of technology Kan-Ern Liew, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Sustainability Awards, said (02-Nov-2023) he believes the industry's target to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 is "a very ambitious challenge" which has "done what it was supposed to do, whereby it has woken all of us up to see the complexity" of the environmental problem. Mr Liew added: "From a datalogical standpoint, it is achievable. The adoption and implementation is something that needs to be done".