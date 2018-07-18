18-Jul-2018 12:05 PM
Airbus logs more than 135 orders and commitments at Farnborough International Airshow Day 2
Airbus reported (17-Jul-2018) the following highlights from Day 2 of the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow:
- MoU for 60 A220-300 aircraft with future US airline start up supported by David Neeleman;
- MoU for 75 A320neo and 25 A321neo aircraft with undisclosed customer;
- Peach Aviation conversion of an existing order for two A320neo aircraft to the A321LR, making the carrier Asia's first operator of the A321LR;
- LEVEL order for two A330-200s;
- Agreement to purchase eight A350-900s by an undisclosed customer. [more - original PR]