8-May-2019 10:48 AM
Airbus logs just five widebody orders for Apr-2019, delivers 70 aircraft
Airbus reported (May-2019) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Apr-2019:
- Orders: Five from two customers:
- A350: Three A350-900s for Lufthansa Technik on behalf of the German Government;
- A330neo: Two A330-800s for Uganda Airlines, a new customer for Airbus;
- Deliveries: 70 aircraft to 35 customers:
- A220: Three;
- A320 family: 57:
- A320ceo: 10;
- A320neo: 47;
- A330neo: Two;
- A350: Eight. [more - original PR]