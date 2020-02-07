7-Feb-2020 11:22 AM
Airbus logs 274 net orders in Jan-2020
Airbus reported (06-Feb-2020) it logged 274 net orders in Jan-2020 for commercial aircraft. Key orders included:
- Spirit Airlines: 100 A320neo family aircraft, comprising 47 A319neo, 33 A320neo and 20 A321neos;
- Air Lease Corporation: 102 aircraft, comprising 50 A220-300s, 25 A321neo aircraft and 27 A321XLRs (becoming a new customer for the extra long-range version);
- Cebu Pacific: Five A320neo aircraft and 10 A321XLRs;
- Air Senegal: Eight A220-300s;
- China Aircraft Leasing Group: Purchase agreement for 40 A321neo aircraft;
- BOC Aviation: Firm order for 20 A320neo aircraft. [more - original PR]