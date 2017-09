Airbus unveiled (26-Sep-2017) jetBlue Airways as the launch carrier for the A320 airspace cabin from late 2020. jetBlue currently operates a fleet of 176 A320 and A321 aircraft with another 102 on order. Highlights of the new airspace cabin include a central lighting strip which is visible even with open bin doors during boarding, large overhead bins, increased interior width LED lighting, and a contemporary lavatory design. [more - original PR]