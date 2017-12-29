Airbus, Indigo Partners finalise orders for 430 A320neo family aircraft

Airbus announced (28-Dec-2017) the finalisation of an agreement with Indigo Partners and its four portfolio airlines for the purchase of 430 additional A320neo family aircraft for Frontier Airlines, JetSMART, Volaris and Wizz Air. The signed purchase agreement follows a MoU at the Dubai Air Show in Nov-2017. The 430 aircraft order is made up of 274 A320neos and 156 A321neos worth USD49.5 billion at list prices. Airlines in the Indigo Partners family had previous placed orders for a total of 427 A320 family aircraft. The aircraft ordered today are a mix of A320neos and A321neos and will be delivered to the individual airlines as follows:

Wizz: 72 A320neo, 74 A321neo;

Frontier: 100 A320neo, 34 A321neo;

JetSMART: 56 A320neo, 14 A321neo;

Volaris: 46 A320neo, 34 A321neo.

Engine selections will be made at a later date. [more - original PR]